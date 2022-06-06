MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service made rare Sunday mail deliveries to parts of Miami Beach affected by this weekend’s inclement weather.

Copious downpours prevented carriers from delivering mail on Saturday.

But the skies cleared up on Sunday, and mail carriers were out dropping off letters and packages at homes in ZIP codes 33139 and 33141 that they had missed earlier.

