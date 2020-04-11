USDA approves Florida’s request to allow SNAP recipients to buy groceries online

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Florida’s request to provide online grocery purchases through the SNAP program.

Saturday’s announcement means more than 3 million residents in about 1.5 million households will be able to shop for essential food items through the program, which is administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

State officials said DCF will ultimately determine the structure of the SNAP online program in Florida, through flexibility authorized by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.