MIAMI (WSVN) - More than a ton of cocaine that was seized at sea was offloaded on Tuesday in Miami, according to the Coast Guard.

2,400 pounds of cocaine with a street value of more than $32 million dollars brought to shore by the Coast Guard.

Officials say they stopped the drugs in two separate interdictions in the Caribbean.

Six suspected smugglers were also arrested.

