NEAR GOVERNMENT CUT, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials with the United States Coast Guard said they medically evacuated a woman who was experiencing pregnancy complications aboard a cruise ship.

USCG Station Miami Beach crew responded to the ship about four miles northeast of Government Cut on Thursday.

Photos shared by the Coast Guard shows the crew transporting the woman from the cruise ship.

She was taken to the hospital for further care.

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