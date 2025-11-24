MIAMI (WSVN) - A congresswoman from South Florida facing charges related to a conspiracy and money laundering scheme is expected to appear in federal court.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., is expected at the federal courthouse in downtown Miami, Monday afternoon. Her appearance comes days after her alleged co-conspirators, her brother and two others, appeared before a judge.

Michael Pizzi is the attorney representing Cherfilus-McCormick’s brother, Edwine Cherfilus.

“He has pleaded not guilty. He has proclaimed his innocence,” said Pizzi, the lawyer.

The indictment alleges a healthcare company Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother worked for received an overpayment of federal funding from the state of Florida.

Court records state the overpayment of more $5 million was the result of a clerical error by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The indictment alleges the siblings had the intent to keep and convert the stolen funds for their own use.

Prosecutors said the money was withdrawn through wire transfers and personal check into accounts controlled by Cherfilus-McCormick, Cherfilus and others.

Moreover, prosecutors said, the suspects are accused of purchasing a more than three-carat “fancy vivid yellow diamond ring.”

Cherfilus-McCormick spoke out against her indicment to reporters.

“This is an unjust indictment, and it seems like these intimidation tactics have been pervasive,” she said.

But prosecutors said the money, disguised as campaign contributions, was ultimately used to fund Cherfilus-McCormick’s 2021 run for Congress. The 46-year-old went on to win that race.

Now, nearly four years later, Cherfilus-McCormick, her brother, her chief of staff and tax preparer have all been indicted.

Cherfilus-McCormick said she will keep fighting what she described as a move to expel her from public office.

“We’re going to keep fighting for the people and keep working like we are now’re doing now until we get what they need. So, we’re here for the people. Only the people who elected me should make that decision. Thank you so much,” she said.

Cherfilus-McCormick is expected to appear before a judge around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.