BISCAYNE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Postal Worker who was stabbed on Monday afternoon has been released from the hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been created on behalf of the mailman, who neighbors call Mason.

The description of the page reads, in part:

“Our favorite neighborhood mail carrier, Mason, who has faithfully served our community with dedication and kindness, was recently the victim of an unthinkable attack.”

The stabbing took place in Miami’s Biscayne Park on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured officers shutting down the street and focusing their investigation around this mail delivery truck on NE 117th Street near 10th Avenue

Biscayne Park Police said they rushed to the area around 2:45 on Monday afternoon and found the postal worker bleeding from the torso.

He was treated and then taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is expected to recover.

Police said they found the possible subject and immediately took him into custody without incident. The subject was put into a cop car before eventually being released.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

The stabbing shocked nearby residents who heard about it.

“Things like this never really happen here. It’s always so calm, it’s neighborhood friendly. You see little kids with their lemonade stands, stuff like that throughout the day,” said neighbor Valeria Jimenez.

Neighbors who spoke with 7News said they wish the victim well.

“Here whenever you walk, whoever you cross the street with, says hello. Complete strangers. They all greet you, there’s a lot of solidarity, a lot of community feeling,” said neighbor Daniela Coletti.

The victim has yet to be formally identified by authorities, but he is expected to be OK.

It remains unclear whether there will be charges against the subject who was released from custody.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.