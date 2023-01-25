MIAMI (WSVN) - Sailors with the U.S. Navy are in South Florida, and they are spending part of their time helping to feed a need.

Hundreds of bags of food were packed Wednesday afternoon with fresh produce and some non-perishables.

Every week, Farm Share holds a food drive for the people of the community using locally farmed goods.

“We take daily donations, whatever we can to get our hands on,” said Dana Murphy, Farm Share. “We take everything and we just cycle it out and feed the public.”

However this week, they have some extra hands on deck.

“It’s Navy week, so we’re coming into the community showing what the Navy is all about,” said Michael Rogers, U.S. Navy.

“We have the men from the armed forces who normally protect our nation, they are actually here passing out food to those who are less fortunate, who don’t have money to do what they normally should do because of the prices and COVID-19,” said Gail Seay, deputy director for constituent affairs.

It’s something organizers appreciate deeply.

“It is a strain sometimes because we cannot feed everyone, and we have today, food for 500 families, and obviously it’s more than 500 families that come to our farm share,” said Barbara Sweet Kemp, Crime Prevention Specialist for the City of Miami Police. “After it’s over, we still have cars coming and calling.”

“But now rent is driving up so high, people can’t afford to pay rent. More homeless people that are out there,” said Alaric Hunter, pastor at Zion Baptist Church. “And so there is a great need still to meet for the people, for them to survive.”

When volunteers got a break from all the families coming in, they had a chance to dance and spread joy.

“I’ve seen nothing but people responding with a smile, and very graceful, just interactions in between us and the community,” said Jonathan Figliola, U.S. Navy officer. “Whether it be food handing out, whether it just be a conversation, it’s always appreciated.”

“We see a lot of families that are in need, and we are just here to help and to make their burdens lighter​,” Kemp said.

Navy officers will continue to go to different organizations throughout the community to help out for the rest of the week.

If you’d like to help Farm Share, click here.

