MIAMI (WSVN) - The Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade got an opportunity to spend some time with the troops during Fleet Week on Thursday.

Younger children were welcomed into the classroom by their new sailor friends where they were offered a day of coloring, which was a refreshing change of pace for the sailors too.

“I thought it was really cute because the pre-k kids, since they’re 4 years old, they were asking ‘Are you guys pirates?'” said Amber Williams with the Boys & Girls Club. “It was cool because they don’t know what the US Navy is so, to have them come in and give a little bit about what they do and just one-on-one interactions without having to be so militant was actually really cool.”

Older children of South Miami Senior High’s JROTC learned about different careers in the US Navy with Admiral Ryan M. Perry, Head of Communications of the Navy.

“Most everybody sees the Navy as a war-fighting unit, but our main mission is preserve peace,” said Commander Johnny Lykins Jr. “The admiral came here talking about all of the environments that we have in the Navy from content creation, cyber warfare to robotics.”

Perry got a tour of the broadcast studio at the school while the students did a mock newscast. Students also received a demonstration of a navy guard dog’s defensive training.

