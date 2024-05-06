MIAMI (WSVN) - Fleet Week has docked in South Florida, and this year, the U.S. military changed course for Miami.

The week of events kicked off Sunday at Frost Museum of Science. Guests were treated to a free performance by the U.S. Navy Band, as they got a chance to meet sailors and Marines and watch real K-9 training demonstrations.

“We’re really excited to have the Navy here, because this is the first time in a long time Fleet Week has been here in Miami,” said Dr. Cassie Freund, director of science communication at Frost Science, “and being a city right on the ocean, the Navy is an important aspect of our community, and so, it’s important to us that they’re here to demonstrate all the different kinds of science “

More than 3,000 members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard are coming to South Florida for all of Fleet Week. The Navy also brought four of its ships to PortMiami.

