COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A federal court order has directed the U.S. Marshals to seize all of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo’s possessions, including his Coconut Grove home and other properties, months after the commissioner lost a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit

Over the summer, a federal jury found the commissioner liable for harassing the owners of Ball & Chain, a music and entertainment venue in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. Carollo was ordered to pay $63.5 million in damages.

The commissioner spoke to 7News following that decision, saying he was not going to pay a dime, because he was going to win this in an appeal.

Tuesday’s court order, a writ of execution, directed the U.S. Marshals to become involved.

The owners of Ball & Chain filed the civil lawsuit against Carollo in October of 2018, claiming Carollo repeatedly used his position to bully the business because they did not support him politically, The owners claimed the commissioner got police officers and Code Enforcement to try to shut them down.

Jeff Gutchess, an attorney for the owners of Ball & Chain commented on to the federal court order to 7News.

“Joe Carollo’s own assets — we believe his house is worth $3 million,” he said. “We believe, from his own financial disclosures with the city, that he has another million and half in assets that we’re going to seek to seize. We believe he has additional properties in Miami that we will seek to seize those as well, and then we’ll continue to garnish his wages.”

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he spoke with Carollo about the matter.

“Basically asked him if there was any truth to some of the rumors. He said that there was not, and that was it,” said Suarez.

7News reached out to the U.S. Marshals. A spokesperson said they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.