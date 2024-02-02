COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo was put on notice after U.S. Marshals showed up at his Coconut Grove home and began the process of seizing his possessions.

7News cameras captured a marshal placing a notice of levy on Carollo’s front door, Friday morning.

Hours later, Carollo, wearing a City of Miami baseball cap, stepped out of his home and addressed reporters near the entrance. He described the entire situation as a circus.

Back in January, a federal court order directed the U.S. Marshals to seize all of the city commissioner’s possessions, including his Coconut Grove home and other properties, months after the commissioner lost a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit.

In June of 2023, a federal jury found the commissioner liable for harassing the owners of Ball & Chain, a music and entertainment venue in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. Carollo was ordered to pay $63.5 million in damages.

Carollo’s attorney said his client has constitutional homestead, which protects him.

“It’s marital property. It’s not subject to any of the forgoing levies, executions, any kind of push judgments, collection efforts,” said the attorney. “Florida is pretty clear on this. The state of Florida constitutionally protects homestead. All of you have that same right.”

Jeff Gutchess, an attorney representing Ball & Chain, released the following statement:

“Although Carollo continues to resist the consequences of his misconduct, they should serve as a clear reminder to other public officials that their political authority is derived from the public trust and is not a tool to advance their corrupt personal ambitions.” Jeff Gutchess, attorney, AXS Law Group

According to Gutchess, there will be a public auction of Carollo’s property and other assets, and the money raised will be used to pay off the judgment from the civil lawsuit.

The owners of Ball & Chain, Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla, said that for them, this isn’t just about making Carollo pay up. They also want him to step down as city commissioner.

Carollo previously told 7News that the courts have delayed his ability to fight this civil lawsuit against him.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.