MIAMI (WSVN) - The ex-husband of a South Florida woman who went missing in Spain was arrested by U.S. Marshals at Miami International Airport.

David Knezevich is expected to make a federal court appearance in Miami, Monday afternoon.

Ana Knezevich, 40, was in Madrid, Spain when she disappeared in early February.

Knezevich was in his native Serbia when his wife disappeared from her Madrid apartment.

According to his attorney, David has denied having anything to do with Ana’s disappearance and was cooperating with both Spanish police and the FBI.

The pair had reportedly been going through a separation.

