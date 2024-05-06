MIAMI (WSVN) - The estranged husband of a South Florida woman who went missing in Spain was arrested by U.S. Marshals at Miami International Airport.

Thirty-six-year-old David Knezevich of Fort Lauderdale was charged with kidnapping for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of 40-year-old Ana Knezevich.

Ana was last seen Feb. 2 in Madrid, Spain.

According to his attorney, David was in his native Serbia when his wife disappeared from her Madrid apartment and has denied having anything to do with Ana’s disappearance and was cooperating with both Spanish police and the FBI.

When he returned to South Florida for a business dealing, he was met at the airport by the FBI.

Investigators said they have proof and surveillance footage from Spain, as well as, a rental car that the husband is alleged to have rented in Serbia, which he then used to drive to Spain and allegedly commit this crime.

They said that the rental agency said the rental car had its windows tinted and plates changed when it was returned.

The criminal complaint, released on Monday, details the alleged crime and its aftermath.

Detectives said the estranged husband went on a date with a Colombian woman the day after Ana’s disappearance where he asked her to translate something into “perfect Colombian.” Officials said the “something” was the text Ana allegedly sent to her friends about her spontaneous meeting with a person in Spain.

In another instance, investigators said, the man tried to get a female employee to impersonate the victim and open a bank account in Ana’s name but the employee refused.

The pair had reportedly been going through a separation.

The family described the couple’s impending divorce as “nasty.”

Ana’s friends suspect foul play is a factor in her disappearance.

“She has not left on her own. She has been taken against her will,” said Sanna Rameau, Ana’s best friend, in a past interview with 7News.

According to friends, a man wearing a motorcycle helmet blacked out nearby security cameras at Ana’s apartment on the night she disappeared.

“We know that a man with a helmet put spray paint on the surveillance cameras outside of her building at 9:30 p.m. that Friday night,” said Rameau. “Went to the surveillance camera that was above the elevator and spray painted that camera as well.”

The criminal complaint states investigators believe the man involved in the spray painting has “physical characteristics that resemble those of Knezevich.”

Investigators said that earlier that day in February, a nearby store’s camera captured a man “who appeared to be Knezevich purchasing the spray paint along with two rolls of duct tape.”

Her friends said that they are happy that this chapter of justice can begin soon following David’s arrest.

David’s attorney said his client is innocent in a previous interview with 7News.

“It’s a tragic, tragic situation and the last thing we need to do is heap on suspicion that is based upon things that are not facts, said Ken Padowitz. “He’s given them information, he’s even reached into his own funds and hired an attorney in Spain to aid the police in filling out forms in order to have the opportunity to get into an apartment.”

Padowitz also disputes Ana’s family’s contention that their impending divorce was “nasty.”

“There’s no evidence that a divorce had even begun. There was a separation and they were planning on a divorce,” said Padowitz.

David’s bond hearing will be held on Friday, while his arrangement is scheduled for May 20.

