US marshal airlifted after shooting near Florida City Walmart

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A U.S. Marshals officer was airlifted to the hospital after he was shot inside of his pickup truck near a Walmart in Florida City, police said.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near the Walmart on U.S. 1 and Southeast Sixth Avenue, at around 11 a.m., Thursday.

According to investigators, 38-year-old Timothy Hunsberger had parked his black Ford F-150 truck on the east side access road on the Walmart property to eat his lunch.

At some point, police said, an unknown subject opened the driver’s side door of the truck. Not recognizing the subject, the officer drew his weapon.

Police said a struggle ensued, and the subject grabbed the victim’s hand that was holding the gun. A shot was fired, striking the officer in the left shoulder.

Rescue crews airlifted the victim to Jackson South Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

The subject remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Florida City Police at 305-247-8220 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

