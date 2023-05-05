U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona praised efforts in South Florida to help students during a local stop.

Cardona on Thursday visited William Turner Technical Arts High School and Skyway Elementary in Miami Gardens.

He was accompanied by U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

They also participated in a roundtable discussion about a number of topics in education.

“I’m just proud to see the great work that’s happening here, in Miami-Dade and in Florida, supporting students and wrapping their arms around students,” he said, “not only in the mentorship program, which is amazing — I’d like to thank the congresswoman for that — but also, in the program I saw at the high school, at Turner Tech, where students have career options.”

Cardona was also named an honorary member of the 5000 Role Models mentoring program.

