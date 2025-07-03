The U.S. Department of Education has halted funding to grant programs that serve low-income students.

It’s a move that could cost Miami-Dade Public Schools more than $45 million in the upcoming school year. The federal agency also terminated a more than $9 million grant to Miami-Dade.

According to the budget summary, the elimination of these programs is expected to save taxpayers over $2 billion in 2026.

