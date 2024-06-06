TOTTEN KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol responded to reports of a migrant landing on Totten Key.

Authorities responded to Totten Key, south of Elliott Key and north of Ocean Reef, just after 9:30 a.m., Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police helicopters were also in the air and boats were in the water as officials searched for the group of migrants.

As of Thursday afternoon, no one has been found.

