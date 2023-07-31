MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities in Miami made a big bust when they offloaded millions of dollars worth of drugs.

The crew members of the United States Coastguard Cutter Margaret Norvell (WPC-1105) and Customs Border Patrol successfully offloaded a substantial haul of illegal drugs in Miami, Monday. The seized contraband included over 717 pounds of cocaine and 2,640 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value exceeding $12 million.

The joint operation between the US Coastguard and Customs Border Patrol resulted in a significant blow to drug traffickers attempting to smuggle narcotics into the country. The seizure is part of the ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling and protect the nation’s borders from illegal substances.

