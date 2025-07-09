NEAR MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Three boaters were rescued from the waters by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The rescue operation took place near Miami Beach on Wednesday morning.

The boaters called for help after their 17-foot vessel began capsizing.

Upon arrival, the Coast Guard found two people on top of the boat while the third one was found in the water clinging on to the boat.

Agents were able to save all three and take them to Jungle Island marina.

