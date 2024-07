MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded nearly 200 pounds of cocaine at the Coast Guard Base in Miami Beach.

Officials said the drugs are valued at more than $2 million.

βŒβ„οΈ #Offload The crew of the @USCG Cutter Bernard C. Webber offloaded approximately 176lbs of cocaine worth more than $2 million, at Base Miami Beach, Mon. This offload was the result of an interdiction of a vessel in the Caribbean by the HMCS Summerside. πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ€πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦ #Drugbust #D7 pic.twitter.com/WktTQYeoq6 β€” USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 16, 2024

This drug bust comes after coast guard crews intersected a vessel in the Caribbean.

