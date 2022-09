HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cuban Migrants were stopped at a South Florida shore.

U.S. Border Patrol responded to a migrant landing in Haulover Beach, Monday morning.

Images showed the small vessel that landed on the beach.

Thirteen men and two women were seized and taken into police custody.

