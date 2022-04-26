SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units have been dispatched to an unoccupied truck that caught fire and sparked a grass fire in South Miami-Dade.

Around 4 p.m., Tuesday, units arrived to U.S. 1 around mile marker 125 in South Miami-Dade.

A traffic camera at mile marker 122 shows smoke in the distance.

As of 5:30 p.m., the southbound lanes have been shutdown.

The northbound lanes are still open, although, if there is a shift in wind, the lanes may be shut down as well.

Florida Forest Service has also been notified of the fire.

According to the FFS, about 55 acres have been burned. although no structures nor the roadway are threatened.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Air Rescue was high above the flames conducting water drops in hopes of taming the flames.

