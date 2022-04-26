SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units have been dispatched to an unoccupied car that caught fire and sparked a grass fire in South Miami-Dade.

Around 4 p.m., Tuesday, units arrived to U.S. 1 around mile marker 125 in South Miami-Dade.

A traffic camera at mile marker 122 shows smoke in the distance.

As of 5:30 p.m., the southbound lanes have been shutdown.

Florida Forest Service has also been notified of the fire.

