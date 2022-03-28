MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. 1 has reopened in both directions at Douglas Road following a motorcycle crash.

According to City of Miami Police, the crash happened at U.S. 1 near Southwest 37th Avenue, Monday evening.

Officers shut down U.S. 1 between Douglas Road and Plaza Street while the investigated.

Investigators have not specified where the victim was taken or their condition.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police confirmed the roadway has reopened to traffic.

