MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. 1 has reopened at Douglas Road after a motorcycle crash shut it down in both directions.

According to City of Miami Police, the crash happened at U.S. 1, near Southwest 37th Avenue, Monday evening.

Officers shut down U.S. 1 between Douglas Road and Plaza Street while they investigated.

Investigators have not specified where the victim was taken or their condition.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police confirmed the roadway had reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.