FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A deadly crash in Florida City temporarily shut down U.S. 1 in both directions in the middle of rush hour.

Aerial cameras captured a motorcycle and a white SUV with visible damage at the entrance of a Wendy’s restaurant on Mile Marker 126, near the 18-Mile Stretch, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.

A yellow tarp could be seen on the grass next to the Wendy’s sign.

Authorities shut down the roadway while they investigated. It has since reopened it to traffic.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

