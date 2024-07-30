MIAMI (WSVN) - Traffic patterns are set to shift again on I-395 as part of the ongoing construction project.

Starting Wednesday morning, a new traffic pattern will be implemented on the westbound Macarthur Causeway near Watson Island.

The merge on the right lane will be removed making the exit to US-1 closer than normal.

It’s part of the major Connecting Miami I-395 / State Road 836 / I-95 Design Building Project that aims to reconstruct the Interstate 395 corridor by late 2027.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.