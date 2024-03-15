MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Emely Pereira.

Pereira, who has been missing since Friday, was was last seen in the Flagami area of Miami.

She is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes, stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Pereira was last seen wearing a sleeveless black button-up blouse paired with a long orange skirt.

The 24-year-old woman also has a distinctive tattoo of angel on her left shoulder and sports a stud piercing on her right nostril and cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

