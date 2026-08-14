DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two UPS employees are accused of stealing and rerouting more than $100,000 worth of electronics from packages at a Miami-Dade facility, according to arrest reports.

Ruth Cristaldo, 53, and Jose Fernandes Correia, 52, were taken into custody Thursday while working the night shift at the UPS facility at 13350 NW 17th St., investigators said.

According to the reports, UPS security and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office began investigating after several shippers reported missing electronics, including cellphones, tablets and laptops.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Fernandes Correia targeting packages containing electronics and removing their original shipping labels.

He would then remove the merchandise from the packages and discard the boxes, according to the reports.

Cristaldo, who worked as an over goods clerk, would allegedly place the electronics into new boxes and create new UPS shipping labels for them.

Fernandes Correia worked as a package handler, investigators said.

On Aug. 11, UPS security said it watched the pair repackage merchandise and later located the box.

Inside were 10 Apple MacBook laptops and three Bose headphones worth approximately $10,000, according to the reports.

Investigators said the package was resealed and allowed to continue to its destination the following day.

The following night, another box was found containing 40 Apple iPhones and two Samsung Galaxy phones valued at about $45,000, according to the reports.

Investigators said Cristaldo created more than 198 shipping labels using her employee credentials between April 2025 and August 2026.

UPS security estimated losses from the alleged scheme at more than $100,000.

Cristaldo and Fernandes Correia were charged with organized fraud of $50,000 or more and second-degree grand theft.

A judge found probable cause in both cases Friday. Cristaldo was issued a $20,000 bond. Fernandes Correia was also issued a $20,000 bond with a Nebbia requirement.

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