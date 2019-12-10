UPS driver killed in Miramar to be laid to rest

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - UPS driver Frank Ordonez’s family is preparing to lay the 27-year-old father of two to rest just a day after loved ones, friends and strangers lined up outside of a Miami funeral home to pay their respects.

7News cameras captured people outside of Vior Funeral Home as they waited on the funeral procession to begin, Tuesday.

“The moment that you get to the cemetery and you see that coffin rolling down in the ground, that’s when reality sets in and that’s where the feelings are,” Ordonez’s stepfather Joe Merino said outside the funeral home. “That’s going to be devastating for the wife and the girls and the brothers.”

Merino had been vocal about the officers’ actions since the day of the shooting.

“I’ve always said, ‘Don’t believe me. Look at the videos,'” said Merino. “Plural. Look at the videos.”

Ordonez was kidnapped on Thursday afternoon when police said Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill stole his UPS truck and used it to try to get away after robbing Regent Jewelers on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables.

Dozens of police cars chased the truck into Miramar where it ended in a shootout at the height of rush hour traffic.

The two suspects, Ordonez and an innocent bystander, Richard Cutshaw, were all killed.

“It’s a strong word that I’ve used, and I’ve been consistent with that word,” Merino said. “Forgive me for using that word but this is murder. Frank never had a chance.”

Hours before Ordonez’s viewing on Monday, the family vowed to continue their fight.

“[The police] didn’t afford my son an opportunity to get away,” Merino said. “It could have been avoided. It was a 25-mile chase.”

On Sunday, coworkers embraced one another at a memorial service at the UPS center in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Flowers, cards and candles were laid on and around Ordonez’s car in the facility’s parking lot.

His death had an impact on other delivery drivers across the United States and overseas.

In the states, the union that represents UPS drivers held a moment a silence at 5 p.m., Monday.

Drivers also gathered in London to take a picture in their colleague’s memory.

The workers each held up cards that spelled, “#ONEUPS RIP Frank Ordonez.”

The funeral procession will move from Vior Funeral Home in the City of Miami and arrive at Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes by 1 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.