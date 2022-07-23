MIAMI (WSVN) - A parade was held in Miami in celebration of a new medical partnership for children.

Jackson Health System, UHealth and Shriners Children’s used the occasion on Friday to unveil the Shriners Children’s Orthopedic Center at UHealth Jackson Children’s Care.

The clinic will offer rehab and a framework to advance world-class care for children with traumatic injuries and debilitating conditions.

“Now we welcome Shriners Children’s into this partnership with immense pride and hope for the families we serve,” said University of Miami President Julio Frenk. “The new Shriners Children’s Orthopedic Center at UHealth Jackson Children’s Care will be a shining example of what is possible when we combine the best of our institutions: scientific research, clinical practice and community service.”

The building is set to open in 2025.

