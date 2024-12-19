MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was being unruly at a gas station in Miami was detained by police.

According to Miami Police, the man entered the Westar Gas Station, located at 3201 NW 36th St., early Thursday morning.

Once he entered the gas station’s cafeteria, the man began to eat items from the store.

Surveillance video obtained by 7News showed the man jumping over a counter and several employees were heard screaming.

Police said that the man did not hurt anyone but was armed with a sharp object and locked himself in a restroom.

Workers at the gas station then called 911 and when police arrived, the man was seen on top of an awning, which required officers to use a lift to detain him.

“Every second that went by, he got more violent,” said a witness. “He started throwing things. It was wow.”

The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

His identity has not been disclosed.

