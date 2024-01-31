SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler and his grandmother were taken to the hospital after they were bitten by a dog in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene along the 24400 block of Southwest 182nd Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a family’s 2-year-old German Shepherd attacked a 3-year-old boy and his grandmother.

The unprovoked attack caused serious injuries, leading to the decision to humanely euthanize the dog.

Police said that both victims are receiving care at the hospital.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.