MIAMI (WSVN) - A boat took on water near Biscayne Bay.

The incident happened off of Margaret Pace Park, located at 745 N. Bayshore Drive, Thursday.

According to police, the boat was unoccupied when it began to sink. Now, they are trying to figure out who the boat belongs to.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.