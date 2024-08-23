MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police and Miami Fire Units responded to a fire involving an unmarked police vehicle in Miami.

The blaze occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and West Flagler Street.

Video of the scene from @Iamalexthegr8 on Instagram showed the unmarked police car fully engulfed in flames and smoke spewing from the vehicle.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities temporarily shut down the bridge in the area as they worked to determine the cause of the fire. The bridge has since been reopened.

The situation is under investigation.

