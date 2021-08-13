NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a man believed to have gone missing while riding a personal watercraft near Key Biscayne.
According to investigators, search efforts began after someone spotted an unmanned personal watercraft drifting in the water off Bill Baggs State Park, Friday afternoon.
Coast Guard officials identified the owner as 56-year-old Walter Alvarez.
His watercraft was towed back to shore.
