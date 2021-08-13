NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a man believed to have gone missing while riding a personal watercraft near Key Biscayne.

According to investigators, search efforts began after someone spotted an unmanned personal watercraft drifting in the water off Bill Baggs State Park, Friday afternoon.

#BreakingNews @USCG Sta #Miami is searching for 56-year-old Walter Alvarez. A good Sam reported an unmanned, adrift personal water craft offshore Key Biscayne at approx 12:30 p.m. If anyone has info. call Sector Miami @ 305-535-4472. #SAR @MiamiDadeFire @MiamiDadePD pic.twitter.com/YpgDaPv46U — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 13, 2021

Coast Guard officials identified the owner as 56-year-old Walter Alvarez.

His watercraft was towed back to shore.

