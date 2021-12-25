SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a luxury SUV is reeling hours after, he said, two thieves broke into his property and drove off in the pricey vehicle.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, the victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said the perpetrators targeted his 2021 blue Lamborghini Urus at around 12:25 a.m. on Friday.

“It’s a little disappointing. You don’t expect that to happen to you,” he said.

The owner of the Lamborgini said the duo got past his driveway gate and broke into the SUV.

“They jumped the fence, found the car and basically drove off with it,” he said.

Surveillance video captured the thieves, seen wearing light colored hoodies, as they climbed the entrance gate of the home, located along Southwest 79th Court, off Sunset Drive.

“I was asleep. My wife, she was gift-wrapping, she was preparing presents, and she noticed the gate was kind of like partially open,” said the owner of the Urus.

Surveillance video showed the Urus being driven away from the home, as one of the thieves ran alongside it.

With its custom paint job and rims, the vehicle costs roughly $300,000, the owner said.

“Unfortunately, the car was unlocked,” he said.

The keys had been left inside, the owner said, something he rarely does.

“It was just our lucky day,” he said.

When the owner’s wife went outside, he said, she realized the SUV was gone.

The couple immediately called police, and they’re hoping that if anyone spots the stolen vehicle, that they report it.

“At this point, we’re trying to get it recovered,” said the owner.

Area residents said the subjects also checked vehicles at nearby homes, including outside of a neighbor’s house. Thankfully, the doors to her luxury vehicle were locked and they could not gain access.

Area residents said this wasn’t the first time they have been targeted by car thieves.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.