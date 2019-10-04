Unlicensed plastic surgeon arrested for bad cosmetic procedure in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An unlicensed plastic surgeon has been arrested for allegedly perforating a cosmetic procedure that left a woman in a coma.

“Unlicensed healthcare professional causing serious injury and practicing medicine without a license,” said the judge.

Ena Boulton is the 60-year-old woman accused of giving bad butt injections at a Hialeah home that left one woman scarred for life.

“Speech impairment, gross defined motor skills deficiency and contracture deformities to the extremities,” the judge said, listing the symptoms the woman suffered from the injections.

Boulton stood before a judge in bond court Friday, facing charges for injecting a woman’s backside with black market fillers.

Police said it all started when the 33-year-old victim showed up at Larkin Hospital back in August 2018, complaining of shortness of breath, but that was only the beginning.

Not long after, she went into a coma.

“The victim almost died,” the judge said.

According to the arrest warrant, after months in a coma, the victim came to, and she “stated that a friend introduced her to the woman who performed the surgical procedure, and that she was to pay $800 for the procedure.”

Investigators said about two weeks later, Boulton came to the victim’s home in Hialeah on West 14th Lane near 58th Street to do the illegal enhancements.

The victim told detectives, according to the documents, “The procedure was done in her bedroom, as she lied face down in her bed. She was orally given what was allegedly some type of medication prior to the procedure.”

The documents went on to say, “The woman administered two injections into her buttocks, one on each side of her glutes. She subsequently began experiencing severe pain, and the woman advised her to drink sugared water. She began to vomit blood, and the woman told her that she was okay.”

“She was placed into a medically-induced coma with no brain activity,” said the judge.

More than a year later, Boulton was arrested.

And while she waits to learn her fate, experts are sending a warning to never do black market procedures and always do your research before going under the knife.

“Plastic surgery is a wonderful opportunity to make a very positive change in someone’s life,” Dr. Pat Pazmino, president of the Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons. “What young women need to do is do their homework.”

Prosecutors said Boulton has a criminal history and was convicted of the same crime in California.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.