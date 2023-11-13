CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A University of Miami student has been charged by the United States Department of Justice for his alleged involvement in a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme.

According to the indictment, 21-year-old Matthew Frederic Bergwall, also known as “MXB” and co-conspirators orchestrated a fraudulent tracking scheme, known as “FTID,” targeting a multi-national shipping, receiving and supply chain management company from December 2021 to April 2022.

Unauthorized access to compromised employee accounts allowed them to input false tracking information for merchandise, leading to nearly 10,000 fraudulent returns and causing over $3.5 million in lost product and sales revenue for victim-retailers nationwide, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

The alleged scheme involved Bergwall purchasing high-value items for himself, including a $41,000 Rolex President Day-Date watch, a $600 TeamGee H2O Electric Skateboard, a $350 Samsung 43-inch Smart UHD TV, and an $80 pair of Reebok shoes.

Bergwall faces charges of conspiracy to commit computer and mail fraud, as well as substantive mail fraud. Bergwall faces a maximum penalty of 45 years in federal prison if convicted on all counts.

