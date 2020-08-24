University of Miami reports 141 cases of COVID-19

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami has reported 141 cases of COVID-19 during the first week of the fall semester.

According to The Miami Hurricane, the startling increase in coronavirus cases on campus was based on the total number of people who tested positive at all University of Miami campuses in the last week.

The dashboard indicated that 98 students were quarantined, 59 were isolated and one faculty or staff member was hospitalized.

The jump in coronavirus cases on campus comes after the university confirmed that four students tested positive for the virus last Friday while several others were showing symptoms.

The four students are at the Florence Hecht Residential College freshman dormitory.

At the time, the university said, “Out of an abundance of caution, 51 students on two floors in one of those towers have been told to either isolate on campus or at home.”

The faculty/staff member’s condition is unknown.

