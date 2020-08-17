University of Miami begins fall semester amid coronavirus pandemic

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at the University of Miami have been allowed to make a campus comeback.

Monday was the first day of the fall semester at UM’s Coral Gables campus.

Students, faculty and staff could be seen adhering to the new safety guidelines, including the use of face coverings.

Classes are expected to remain in person until the end of November.

