NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami is adding a couple of artful new additions to one of its medical centers.

A pair of paintings were installed at the North Miami Medical Center, Wednesday morning.

The paintings are part of a collection called the “Colors of Sound,” created by Nicolle Cure, who had experienced sudden loss of hearing seven years ago.

After years of treatment at U-Health, Cure finally regained her hearing, and now patients will have the opportunity to see her journey through her artwork.

“When they see the story, they’ll see while she started in this very aggressive moment with her hearing loss, and now she’s come to the other side where she’s able to manage her symptoms, things are better, lighter, brighter and that’s what I want to tell them, that there is hope and there is management for your symptoms and relief,” said Cure.

The paintings can now be seen on the ear, nose and throat floor of the medical center.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.