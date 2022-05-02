GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – Ron Magill received a wild honor from the University of Florida.

The university recognized Magill with the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Nominees are people who merit a recognition by the university. Magill earned this recognition for his work as a world-renowned wildlife photographer, bringing wildlife conservation efforts into focus for thousands of people.

Magill or “Zoo Man” is a proud Gator and attended the university some 40 years ago.

