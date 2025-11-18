MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s the season of giving, and a South Florida nonprofit is helping families in financial need celebrate Thanksgiving.

United Way Miami is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those in need through volunteer efforts.

A couple dozen volunteers gathered at the United Way Ansin Building, located at 3250 SW 3rd Ave., for their annual Thanksgiving drive, Tuesday morning.

Symeria Hudson is the CEO of United Way Miami.

“We’re excited to see the volunteers hard at work, making sure that our families in Miami-Dade County get the support that they need,” she said.

Each meal kit was filled with Thanksgiving fixings, as well as Publix gift cards, so families could go buy their turkeys or ham.

With sponsors like Amazon and Florida Power & Light, volunteers shipped off more than 1,500 meal kits.

Angelica Santibaez, the Florida spokesperson for Amazon, was among the many volunteers packing kits.

“That’s why we’re here today, partnering with United Way Miami, who serve the most needy of our communities, in making sure everyone has something for the holiday season,” she said.

Bianca Soriano, a spokesperson for FPL, said this drive fills a need in the community.

“We wanna serve our communities where we live and work, and it’s really just about packing kits for people who need food, and also energy efficiency items to help lower their bills,” she said.

According to the United Way, more than 500,000 households in Miami-Dade County are either in poverty or unable to afford basic necessities.

“It is more important now than ever, as we think back on the government shutdown and what happened with SNAP benefits being halted,” Hudson said. “The government is now reopened, but there’s still the residual effect. So these kits are coming at a very critical time right now.”

The meal kits are on their way to more than two dozen South Florida agencies, like after care programs for low income families and organizations for the elderly and disabled.

Families will be able to pick up the kits throughout the week, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

