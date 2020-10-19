United Way of Miami-Dade, Goya team up for food distribution

MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way of Miami-Dade is helping South Florida families in need with groceries during the coronavirus pandemic, with help from Goya Foods.

7News cameras captured volunteers at the United Way of Miami-Dade Ansin Building on Coral Way as they packed bags to be placed in drivers’ trunks, Monday afternoon.

Goya has donated 1,500 pounds of food to be distributed through the end of the year to families struggling during the pandemic.

