MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers from United Way Miami gathered to build, pack and distribute items to help families in need.

Over 100 volunteers took part in the second annual VolunteerMiami Day, Saturday morning.

Volunteers packed items like early literacy, hygiene, hurricane preparedness and meal kits for 700 Miami-Dade families.

Organizers said the event provides an opportunity to serve.

“One thing that everyone can do is serve, and I think that this is such a great opportunity for the volunteers, for us here at United Way, to feel good about what we do for this community,” said T.K. Owens with United Way.

United Way Miami President and CEO Joe Zubi was also on hand at the event.

The kits will be distributed to local nonprofits that will distribute them to the families.

