COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was honored at United Way Miami’s annual meeting.

The charity organization announced volunteer awards during their annual meeting in Coconut Grove, Monday morning.

Levine Cava was among the volunteers recognized. She was awarded the Public Service Leadership Award, with United Way Miami citing her commitment and heart for the community.

Some South Florida schools that helped raised money on behalf of United Way Miami were also recognized for their fundraising efforts.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.