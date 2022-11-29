MIAMI (WSVN) - United Way Miami is kicking off Miami Art Week with a new installation.

The mural presented on Tuesday is called “Miami Octopus” in honor of the city and its residents.

The artist says it represents strength in community.

“So many people are leaving Miami, literally being evicted because they can’t afford to live here anymore. There’s a place where we can all come together and understand that we can hold onto one another like these octopus legs, right? Like, we can hug each other and share with each other,” said artsit Xavier Cortada.

The donated piece is made of colorful, hand-painted ceramic tiles and breathes life to a breezeway outside United Way Miami’s Ansin building.

