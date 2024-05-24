CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - United Way Miami hosted its 23rd Annual Women United Breakfast on Thursday morning, bringing together more than 500 attendees who raised over $365,000 for the network’s philanthropic activities.

The event, held at Loews Coral Gables Hotel, featured Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, co-founder of the e-commerce company Gilt, as the guest speaker. Wilson, an entrepreneur, investor, and advisor to more then 80 consumer tech companies, shared her insights on success and its impact on the community.

The breakfast celebrated the service and philanthropy of professional and influential women across South Florida. United Way Miami President and CEO Symeria Hudson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Women United Chair Angelica Santibanez also spoke at the event.

The annual gathering aims to inspire and empower women committed to making a difference through their dedication to philanthropy and service.

