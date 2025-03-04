MIAMI (WSVN) - The Spirit of Giving was recognized at a big event hosted by the United Way Miami.

The organization, celebrating 100 years of service to the community, hosted the annual Tocqueville Society Grand Reception.

The evening was dedicated to honoring those whose generous donations of both time and money helped shape a stronger Miami.

Two dedicated supporters, Jo and John Sumberg, who’ve been donating to United Way Miami since 1997, were named recipients of the 2025 Tocqueville Award for Outstanding Philanthropy.

For years, the couple has played a pivotal role in advancing high-quality early learning opportunities for children.

John has also held several United Way leadership roles, and his civic engagement extends to serving on the boards of many local non-profits, including Lotus House Women’s Shelter, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, and the University of Miami’s School of Architecture.

“There are so many people in our community that do incredible work throughout the community, and we are humbled that United Way selected us for this honor,” said John.

Jo said she was honored to have been recognized.

“It’s very special to be recognized by the family of United Way. We know so many people there; we’ve been involved for many years, and we see it,” she said. “I would like to say that we are honored to be able to allow the United Way to do the work they do.”

United Way CEO Symeria Hudson said the recipients of the award help the organization’s work in Miami.

“We are so grateful to the Tocqueville Society for not only being contributors and donors to our cause but also being supporters and helping us further the work at Miami,” said Hudson.

As in years past, CEO of WSVN’s parent company, Sunbeam Television, Andy Ansin, chaired the event and presented one of the awards to this year’s other winners, including Michael Gold, the recipient of the United Way Miami Next-Gen philanthropist award.

“Other people can support United Way in many ways. As simply as coming out and giving some time and effort, blood, sweat, and tears. United Way does a great job of identifying the problems in the community and working with other organizations to solve those,” said Ansin.

The Next-Gen award is given to an emerging leader who inspires the next generation through active engagement and leadership.

Furthermore, the family of the late Jack Lowell, who was a devoted leader and supporter of United Way Miami for nearly 40 years, was recognized with the inaugural Legacy of Philanthropy posthumous award, which honors a lifetime of generosity.

